Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed, amidst a concert uproar, expressed regret for his "wrong reaction" to misbehaving fans. A viral video showed him aggressively throwing the mike after halting a song, sparking varied responses – some condemning the "violent" reaction, others deeming it a "publicity stunt." To clarify, Bilal admitted the crowd disturbance but stressed it wasn't his first encounter. He acknowledged his lapse, stating, "I should have never left the stage." Emphasising his commitment to fans, he asserted, "nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me." Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed Charged for Shooting a Music Video in the Historic Wazir Khan Mosque; Pakistan Court Issues Arrest Warrant.

Bilal Saeed Apologises To Fans

The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what,nothing should have come in the way of me and the… — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) January 26, 2024

Viral Video Of Bilal Saeed Throwing Mic During The Concert

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)