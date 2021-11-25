Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas' trailer was well received by the fans and critics. Now, ahead of its release on ZEE5, the makers dropped a song titled Tu Toh Gaya Re from the film and its intriguing. The track is sung by Bianca Gomes and the music is given by Vishal & Shekhar. The melody is fast and sees AB as a puzzled assassin on duty. We also get to see a glimpse of Chitrangda Singh. The movie streams on ZEE5 from December 3.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)