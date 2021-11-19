The official trailer of Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh is out! The first peek into the crime thriller looks promising as AB serves you a fantastic performance. In the video, we see Bachchan turning from an innocuous man to a cold-blooded killer, and we are bowled. Well, we also get to see Chitrangada's glimpse. All in all, this Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial seems an intriguing watch. The movie streams on ZEE5 from December 3.

Watch Bob Biswas Trailer:

