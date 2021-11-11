Boney Kapoor is elated on his 66th birthday today (November 11). As the producer as well as his four kids namely Arjun, Janhvi, Anshula, and Khushi Kapoor have been granted Dubai's golden visa. He took to Twitter to share the news with fans also thanked the UAE government for the gesture. He also shared a few pictures.

Check It Out:

Thank you to Dubai Government for granting me and my 4 children Golden Visa on my Birthday @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/vlVn5x6Bm1 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) November 11, 2021

