Ahead of the epic saga's release in September, the makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva dropped a new video today highlighting from where the inspiration for the movie came from. In the clip, we get to see the filmmaker, Ayan Mukerji conveying how Hollywood's storytelling led to the birth of Astraverse. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads. Brahmāstra Song Kesariya Is Now Out! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Display Their Magical Chemistry in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)