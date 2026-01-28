Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once faced an uncomfortable experience at a US airport in the years following the 9/11 attacks. Despite his international recognition, the actor was reportedly detained for over two hours at Newark Airport due to strict security checks. Congress Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla later recalled that Shah Rukh personally called him for help when the situation unfolded. Shukla explained that security rules were extremely tight at the time, and travellers were often stopped based only on their names. Questioning officials was not possible due to the tense atmosphere. After Shukla intervened, the matter was resolved quickly and Shah Rukh was allowed to continue his journey. The actor later described the incident as humiliating but said he understood the fear and caution that existed globally at that time. He added that strong security is necessary when safety is at risk.

Shah Rukh Khan’s US Airport Detention – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash (@podcast_ani)

