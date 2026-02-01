A neighbour of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt video message addressed to the actor. Nirmit Jesrani, who resides near Bachchan’s iconic residence Jalsa in Juhu, took to social media to express his gratitude for the veteran actor’s long-standing tradition of greeting fans every Sunday. In the video, Jesrani highlights how the weekly sightings bring immense joy to the neighbourhood and the thousands who gather outside. While thanking the superstar for his consistency and humility over the decades, Jesrani made a simple, humble request, expressing a sincere wish to meet the legend in person just once. He noted that despite living in such close proximity, a personal interaction remains a dream he hopes to fulfil. The clip has since gained significant traction online, with fans praising the neighbour's respectful tone and Bachchan’s enduring connection with his audience. Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa, Continuing 40-Year Tradition of Sunday Meetups (View Pics).

Amitabh Bachchan Fan Nirmit Jesrani Expresses His Desire To Meet Big B in a Heartfelt Video – WATCH

Nirmit Jasrani Catches a Glimpse of Big B With His Entire Family During His Latest Sunday Fan Meet – Watch Video

