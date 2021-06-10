Noted filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta is no more. He was 77. The filmmaker was a 10-time National Film Award winner with titles like Tahader Katha, Charachar, Lal Darja, Uttara, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan, Swapner Din, Kaalpurush under his belt. His recent release was Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa.

Check out Mamata Banerjee's tweet here...

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

