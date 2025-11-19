Today, November 19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) who died by suicide in Jalpaiguri. In her post, the West Bengal CM said that the state lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri. The deceased woman identified as a Shanti Muni Ekka, a tribal lady and an anganwadi worker, allegedly took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work. "28 people have already lost their lives since SIR began — some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload," her post read. Mamata Banerjee further said that the precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the "so-called Election Commission of India". "A process that earlier took 3 years is now being forced into 2 months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs," she added. West Bengal SIR: Man Dies by Suicide in Bhangar Allegedly out of Fear of SIR of Voter List, 2nd Such Case in 2 Days; Political Blame Game Erupts.

28 People Have Already Lost Their Lives Since SIR Began, Says Mamata Banerjee

Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri — Smt Shanti Muni Ekka, a tribal lady, an anganwadi worker who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work. 28 people have already lost their lives since SIR… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2025

