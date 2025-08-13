The West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for every theatre, including multiplexes, in the state to screen at least one Bengali film in a prime-time slot every day. “In every cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this state, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year. Prime time shows shall mean shows held between 3.00pm and 9.00pm,” a notification from the information & cultural affairs department read. This order will come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the makers of the Akshay Kumar- starrer Kesari Chapter 2, accusing them of disrespecting Bengali revolutionary Khudiram Bose by calling him “Khudiram Singh" in the film. ‘Attack on the Bengali Language’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Makers of Bollywood Film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ for Misrepresenting Khudiram Bose As ‘Khudiram Singh’.

West Bengal Mandates Prime Time Shows of Bengali Films in All Cinemas, Multiplexes

Government of West Bengal issues notification - "In every Cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this State, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per… pic.twitter.com/tjcQYcoUa2 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)