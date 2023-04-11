Celina Jaitly shuts a troll like a boss who made some distasteful comments regarding the actress. The user wrote "#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times." To which the actress replied him and tagged the Twitter Safety handle asking the social media to take strict action against the user. Rishabh Pant’s Fan Trolls Urvashi Rautela With ‘Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here’ Placard During His IPL Match; Here’s How the Actress Responded!

Here's the Tweet Below:

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

