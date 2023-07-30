Celina Jaitly who had called out Umair Sandhu, a Pakistani film critic and journalist, for his "bizarre allegations", has shared that the NCW India and the Ministry of External Affairs has taken her complaint into consideration and are treating the matter with the "utmost seriousness". She also thanked Ms Rekha Sharma, chairperson of NCW India and Khushbu Sundar for their work on women's issues. Celina Jaitly Slams Twitter User Who Claimed She Slept With Both Feroze Khan and Fardeen Khan.

View Celina's Tweet Update:

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

