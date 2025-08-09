A viral video on social media shows a Pomeranian chasing a black bear out of its home in Canada. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Vancouver, Canada. It is learnt that the bear broke in and wandered around the Vancouver home before being chased by the five-pound Pomeranian named "Scout". The viral clip shows the Pomeranian coming to the rescue and chasing the bear out of the house. Speaking about the incident, Kayla Kleine, Scout’s owner, "I had music playing (and) didn’t hear the bear come in. It wandered around then ate Scout's food in the kitchen." She further added, "Scout heard and chased the bear out of the house and off the property." The owner also said that Scout likes to assert his dominance "or like we’ll call him the alpha dog". ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Pomeranian Chase Black Bear Out of Its Home in Canada

NEW: Tiny Pomeranian chases down a black bear out of its home after the bear broke in and started wandering around. The 5 pound Pomeranian named ‘Scout’ was seen coming to the rescue to get the bear out of the home in Vancouver, Canada. “I had music playing (and) didn’t hear… pic.twitter.com/MMokYDifmT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2025

