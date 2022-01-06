Anushka Sharma is all set to return with the film Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress would be portraying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The upcoming Netflix film is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women’s cricket team. Directed by Prosit Roy, the makers had dropped the film’s teaser today, but looks like Twitterati is not really impressed with the actress’ performance, especially her Bengali accent. Many have praised how wonderful is Anushka as an actress, but clearly not appreciated her accent in the movie. Some even suggested a Bengali actress would have been ideal to portray the role of Jhulan Goswami.

Bengali Accent Is Cringe

Man she isn't even looking half as similar as Jhulan Goswami. Neither in height nor in complexion. Even her Bengali accent is very cringe. https://t.co/TArsrAGWJA — Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) January 6, 2022

Twitterati Is Upset

The way she's telling Kintu Chinta Koro Na.. 😪 Seems like the filmmakers thought Jhulan was a Probasi Bangali... https://t.co/2A1FCquAvz — 𝑨𝒗𝒊𝒌❋🥀 (@Avik_GillStan) January 6, 2022

Message From A Native Bengali

So sorry but I'm low-key offended by that accent as a Bengali 😬 Do NOT come at me saying that Jhulan speaks like that or whatever. As a native Bengali this accent sounds like a caricature and I don't think anybody who isn't well versed with the language will understand https://t.co/lBurHCrUSP — Rhea (@exultantdreamer) January 6, 2022

Fans Want Her To Stick To Bollywood Films

Anushka pata nai aisi movie kyu karti hai..normal movie karo..jisme Gujarati , Bengali ya dusri koi language bolni na pade.. — WAITING FOR PATHAN & DON 3 (@i_SRKian) January 6, 2022

Everyone Does

Nothing against Anushka she is a brilliant actress but as a bengali I have issues with the weird accent. — Munni (@BIDISHA27045246) January 6, 2022

