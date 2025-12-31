India's ace batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to ring in the New Year 2026, with an adorable post for wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli called his wife Anushka ' Light of my Life', as the couple steps into 2026, while sharing a cute photo in which both have half their face painted. Kohli had a Spiderman-inspired paint, while Anushka had a butterfly drawn on their respective face. Kohli is expected to feature for Delhi in their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match on January 6, following which the former India captain is expected to join the Men in Blue for the IND vs NZ ODI 2025 series. 'Merry Christmas and Happy New Year', Virat Kohli Extends Season's Greetings On Occasion of Christmas 2025.

Virat Kohli's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

