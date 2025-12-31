Virat Kohli stepped into New Year 2026 on a warm and loving note, sharing a special moment with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The cricketer posted a cheerful picture of the two wearing masks, with Kohli’s playful choice drawing comparisons to Spider-Man. The couple looked relaxed, happy, and completely at ease, reflecting the joy of welcoming a new year together. Along with the photo, Kohli wrote a heartfelt message, calling Anushka “the light of my life” and expressing how grateful he felt to begin 2026 by her side. The post quickly touched fans, who admired the couple’s simplicity and strong bond. The shared moment offered a rare glimpse into their private celebration quiet, meaningful and filled with love as they said goodbye to 2025 and embraced a fresh new beginning. 'Merry Christmas and Happy New Year', Virat Kohli Extends Season's Greetings On Occasion of Christmas 2025.

Virat Kohli Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Virat Kohli's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

