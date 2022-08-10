Alia Bhatt's latest achievement Darlings has been a hot topic of discussion online wherein some are lauding her attempt, while a few are bashing it. Well, today, we ain't going to talk about how yay or nay the movie is, but we have something 'expensive' stored for you. As while surfing LinkedIn, we bumped into a post that highlights branding gone wrong by Kama Ayurveda in Darlings. Case on point: As to how Alia's (Badru) lower-middle class character was able to spend around Rs 1500 on a hair cleanser of a premium brand to seduce her hubby Hamza (Vijay Varma). What say? Darlings Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma's Brilliant Performances Make This Errantly-Paced Black Comedy Work (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sahil Batra Linkedin

