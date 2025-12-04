Shah Rukh Khan recently performed at a grand wedding in Delhi. During his performance, the Bollywood superstar received an odd request, and a video capturing the moment has gone viral on the internet. A video shared on Instagram showcased the bride requesting Shah Rukh Khan to reiterate his dialogue "Bolo Zubaan Kesari" from his ad campaign for the pan masala brand Vimal. SRK responded to the request in his signature playful style and said that once you work with a Guthka brand, people never let you forget it. He said, "Har baar jab karta hoon toh paise leta hoon. Papa ko keh dena." (I charge money whenever I do it, so tell your father). However, it seemed like netizens did not like it one bit. They took to the video's comment section to express their thoughts. Some even called out the actor for performing at the wedding. A user wrote, "Paison se Shah Rukh Khan aa sakta hai, manners nahi." Another wrote, "Paison ke lie itna kuch sehna padta hai." ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Light Up a Wedding With Their Charming Presence, Dance to Iconic ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ Song; Netizens React (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Hilariously Shuts Down ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ Request at Delhi Wedding – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Quotes | Fun 🤣 (@theschooltrolls)

Netizens React After Delhi Bride Teases SRK With ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ Request

