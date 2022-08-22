Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of movies in the pipeline. Well, the actor seems to be shooting for his upcoming movie Jawan now and according to media reports, his schedule for the film begins today. Deepika Padukone has joined the sets to shoot for her cameo role in Chennai today. Entertainment News | Is Deepika Padukone Having a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawaan' ?

Take a look at the Tweet below:

EXCLUSIVE!! Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan new schedule begins today in Chennai; #DeepikaPadukone also joins the sets and has allotted five days to shoot for her cameo role! https://t.co/JOqprRzlAB — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)