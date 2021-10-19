Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka trailer is finally out! Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film is based on The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo. Coming to the trailer, Kartik steals the show in each frame as a news anchor who gets an alarming call on his radio show from a terrorist who has many demands. The film releases on Netflix on November 19.

Watch Dhamaka Trailer:

