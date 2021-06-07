Another update about the veteran actor, Dilip Kumar has come in. The actor is on oxygen support, and not on the ventilator, as reported in the news. He is stable and waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration. These details were shared by Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab.

Take A Look At The Tweet Here:

Update at 11:45am. Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

