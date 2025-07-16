On Tuesday, July 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) to pay INR 35 lakh to a Yoga instructor who was sexually harassed by the VC in 2019. The Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke, who relied upon the findings of an Internal Complaints Committee, found that Dilip Kumar Dureha, who is now a professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had subjected the Yoga instructor to sexual harassment. "Respondent No.6 is directed to pay compensation to the tune of Rs.35 Lakhs towards loss of salary for two years, pain & suffering, loss of reputation and emotion distress forthwith," the court said. The high court also said that the LNIPE, a central government institute, had not taken timely steps to provide justice to the complainant and had allowed its administration to be controlled by a person who was not even fit to be kept in the service of any nature. The court also directed the institute to pay her INR 1 lakh. Forceful Unnatural Sex With Wife Not Offence Under Section 377 or 376, but Cruelty Under Section 498A: Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC Orders Former VC of LNIPE to Pay INR 35 Lakh to Sexual Harassment Victim

Madhya Pradesh High Court orders former LNIPE VC to pay ₹35 lakh to Yoga instructor in sexual harassment case

