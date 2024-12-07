Saira Banu (80), the veteran Bollywood actress and wife of the late Dilip Kumar, has been facing health challenges. According to Vickey Lalwani's Instagram handle, Saira had a severe bout of pneumonia, following which she has also developed two clots in her calf, limiting her mobility. For the unversed, the actress, in October 2024, was admitted to the hospital. Known for her iconic roles in films like Padosan, Junglee, Shaadi among others, Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966. If the latest reports about her health are accurate, we wish her a swift and full recovery. Saira Banu Drops Loved up Pictures With Dilip Kumar From Hospital Bed on Their 58th Wedding Anniversary, Recalls Her Special Day.

Saira Banu Is Unwell

