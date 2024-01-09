Saira Banu recently took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actress Nanda on her birth anniversary. In a nostalgic post, the veteran actress shared cherished memories of her interactions with Nanda Taai. Banu began by reminiscing about her first encounter with Nanda, fondly referring to her as a sister, and expressed, "Our friendship endured through thick and thin, but I deeply miss her—a friend with whom I could share any confidence in the world." Banu shared throwback pictures featuring Nanda, alongside her husband, Dilip Kumar. In one photo, Banu is seated beside Dilip Shaab, with Nanda seated beside them. In another image, they are all gathered around a dinner table, enjoying a meal together. Saira Banu Shares Captivating Glimpse of Dilip Kumar's Most Enthralling Performance (View Pics).

Saira Banu's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)