Jailer 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 superhit Tamil film, was officially announced on Tuesday (January 14) on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. The Tamil superstar is all set to return as the soft-hearted yet fierce cop Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The announcement video features director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander chilling in a beach house, discussing what to do next. They take digs at each other, but things get scary when Rajinikanth makes a striking entry, knocking enemies with his signature swag. The mass aura with the "Hukum" track playing in the background—what a way to kickstart 2025 for Thalaivar fans! It is unclear whether Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff will appear in the second part. Jailer 2 is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. ‘Don’t Ask Me Political Questions’: Rajinikanth Refuses To Comment on Women’s Safety in Tamil Nadu Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Jailer 2’ Announcement Video:

