Disha Patani has been treating fans with pictures from her beach vacation. After posting a hot bikini pic, the actress once again raised the temperature with her new pic Patani can be seen wearing an orange mini dress as she poses for the camera.

Take A Look At Her Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)