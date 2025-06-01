Recently Gujarat Titans' spinner R Sai Kishore's wife Anmol Shyam shared a picture with her husband while travelling in a flight during the IPL 2025. The picture went viral among fans as it resembled the iconic scene of MS Dhoni: the Untold Story, where Sushant Singh Rajput met Disha Patani's character in a flight and asked her to know his name next day on TV. Fans pointed out that Sai Kishore has found his MS Dhoni moment and took to social media to share reactions. Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response After Young Fan Asks Him 'Aapko Kaise Out Karne Ka?', Video Goes Viral Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

Saai Kishore's Wife's Original Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Kiran (@anmol_shyam)

Sai Kishore Had An MS Dhoni Movie

SAI KISHORE LITERALLY HAD AN MS DHONI MOVIE MOMENT IN REAL LIFE ❤#saikishore #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WcDiKEyiQB — CricFanz (@cricfanz_) June 1, 2025

MS Dhoni Movie Moment in Real Life

Sai Kishore literally had an MS Dhoni movie moment in real life #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/y7dXkyHwfb — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) May 30, 2025

Recreated MS Dhoni Movie Moments

Dhoni Moment in Sai Kishore's Life

Dhoni moment in Sai Kishore life 😎 pic.twitter.com/uRHsxgG7LF — Virat Kohli- King 👑 (@Peace_950) May 30, 2025

