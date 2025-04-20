Khushboo Patani, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and elder sister of actor Disha Patani, rescued an abandoned baby girl near her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Sunday, April 20. In a video posted on Instagram, Khushboo Patani can be seen comforting the girl and then carrying her outside. In the caption of her post, Khushboo tagged the authorities, including Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while urging everyone not to discriminate against a girl child. Khushboo's heroics garnered her praises from her sister. "You really are the real hero❤️ bless you both❤️❤️, (sic)" Disha commented on Khushboo's post. Meanwhile, Bareilly Police informed that the girl had been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. During the investigation, the police found that the girl had gone missing from her mother at Bareilly Railway Junction on April 20. Disha Patani's Saree Styles Deserve a Round of Applause; 7 Times She Left Us in Awe (View Pics).

स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा बच्ची को इलाज हेतु जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है एवं चाइल्ड लाइन को सूचना दी गयी है। जांच से पाया कि उक्त बच्ची दिनांक 20.04.25 को रेलवे जंक्शन बरेली से अपनी माँ से मिस हो गई थी। GRP जंक्शन बरेली से समन्वय स्थापित कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) April 20, 2025

