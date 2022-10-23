Manish Malhotra had recently hosted pre-Diwali party at his residence for which the leading celebs from Bollywood were seen in attendance. The ace fashion designer has shared pictures from the party in which he can be seen posing with beauties Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He captioned the post saying, “two absolute beauties glowing in the perfect festive colours.” Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Others Arrive in Style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party (Watch Videos).

Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)