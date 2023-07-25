The official teaser of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria Dhillons' debut film Dono has been unveiled by the makers today. The video showcases the two actors falling in love with each other at a wedding. Right from the soothing music to the chemistry between the debutants, the flick looks simple yet promising. The movie is helmed by Avnish S Barjatya and is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with JioStudios. Dono: Sunny Deol Shares First Look Poster of Son Rajveer's Bollywood Debut (View Pic).

Watch Dono Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)