The Zee Cine Awards 2024 has ended, but Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol still relishes the moments. At the event, he shared lovely memories with his Deol family – brother Bobby Deol and sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Sunny recently posted pictures on Instagram, showing them on stage together, hugging, dancing, and posing happily. He captioned, "All smiles... Forever! Some moments from #ZeeCineAwards Night, was fun and emotional to recreate memories and be all on the stage TOGETHER and celebrate us! Congratulations to Bob and Rajveer, a proud moment for all of us." Bobby Deol Recreates Animal Song Jamal Kudu Hook Step With Brother Sunny Deol at an Award Show (Watch Video)

Sunny Deol's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

