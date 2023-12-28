The debut film of Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, and Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Dhillon Dono, hit the theatres on October 5. The romantic drama is directed by Avnish Barjatya, son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Avnish marked his directorial debut with this film and also co-wrote this movie with Manu Sharma. Rajveer is seen as Dev, while Paloma essays the role of Meghna. The film is co-produced by Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios. On December 20, the makers announced that the film would have its worldwide premiere on December 29 on ZEE5.

Dono Premieres on December 29th on ZEE5

ICYMI, Here’s the Trailer of Dono:

