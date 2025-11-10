Bollywood legend Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to ill health. On Monday, November 10, reports emerged that the 89-year-old Sholay actor was in a critical condition and placed on life support. However, the actor's team and his son Sunny Deol's team issued statements confirming that there is nothing to worry about the actor and that he is doing fine. Later in the evening, his wife, actress-politician Hema Malini, was seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital. In a video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The veteran actor's son, Sunny Deol, also visited his father at the hospital along with his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Dharmendra Health Update: Family Confirms Veteran Actor Is ‘Not Critical’ and Under Observation at Breach Candy Hospital, Dismisses Ventilator Rumours.

Hema Malini Arrives at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai To Visit Husband Dharmendra

Sunny Deol Arrives at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital With Sons Karan and Rajveer Deol

