Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar are preparing for the release of their upcoming comedy-drama, Dry Day. The film's trailer, recently unveiled by the makers, showcases Jitendra Kumar in the role of Gannu, a small-town tough guy embarking on a journey against societal norms. Throughout the film, he confronts his own insecurities and battles with alcoholism. Meanwhile, Shriya portrays a small-town girl entangled in a relationship with an alcoholic. Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, Dry Day is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi, as well as in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Dry Day also stars Annu Kapoor in a prominent role. Dry Day: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor’s Film to Premiere on Prime Video on December 22 (View Poster)

Dry Day Trailer Out:

