Kapil Sharma is back, and he’s bringing all the fun with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The hugely popular comedy show returned with triple the fun on June 21, 2025. In exciting news, K-pop sensation Jackson Wang is all set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of the show. He will be accompanied by actors Vijay Varma, Prateik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar during the episode. A promo video of the same has now gone viral across social media platforms. For the unversed, the Chinese singer and songwriter, who enjoys a huge fanbase in India, visited the country on June 10. He was on a week-long visit to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2. ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video).

Jackson Wang on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’

View this post on Instagram

