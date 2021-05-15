Rumours suggested that Mahesh Bhatt and Mukhesh Bhatt have split up, workwise. When TOI got in touch with Emraan Hashmi for an interview and asked to comment on the same, the actor confirmed it saying nothing is permanent in this world. Emraan said, "I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though. But to answer your question, well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them." He admitted that he was a bit disappointed about the split but understands such things happen.

And we all are drenched with the raining love on #LutGaye Thank you so much for making it reach the milestone of an astounding 400M views on YouTube. Tune in: https://t.co/JQftwBYC1x #LoveYouToDeath pic.twitter.com/itUf0vrEE4 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 9, 2021

