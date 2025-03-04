The trailer for Vikram Bhatt's Tumko Meri Kasam, an upcoming thriller, was unveiled by Zee on Tuesday (March 4). A trailer launch event was also hosted in Mumbai with lead actors Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh in attendance. Producer Mahesh Bhatt was also seen at the event. A video from the event has surfaced online, showing Anupam Kher asking Mahesh Bhatt to leave the stage, raising eyebrows. But are things as negative as they seem? In the clip, Kher can be seen requesting Mr Bhatt to leave the stage, and while leaving, the latter can be heard saying, "Mujhe bola gaya hai ki jaao" (I have been asked to leave). Upon closely observing the video, it appears that Mr Bhatt had to go somewhere else and was simply being reminded about it. Anupam Kher Gives Acting Lesson to OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, Says ‘There’s an Actor in Every Person’ (Watch Video).

Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt’s Viral Video From ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Watch the Trailer of ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’:

