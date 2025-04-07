A gripping trailer for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Ground Zero was unveiled by the makers on Monday (April 7). The two-minute forty-two-second trailer, based on a true story, offers an intense, emotional, and action-packed cinematic experience set against the backdrop of the fight against terrorism in Kashmir. Emraan Hashmi stars as BSF commander Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, leading one of the most daring anti-terror operations in the history of the Border Security Force. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is based on the high-stakes mission that brought down the Parliament attack mastermind Ghazi Baba in 2003. The movie also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, and Subodh Gulati, among others. Ground Zero is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. ‘Awarapan 2 Happening’: Netizens React As Emraan Hashmi Drops Mysterious Video in Collaboration With Vishesh Films on Jumma – WATCH.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ground Zero’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)