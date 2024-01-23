With the highly anticipated film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, set for its theatrical release on January 25, the entire team has embarked on an extensive promotional campaign, leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success. In a recent turn of events, dispelling earlier speculations, Deepika Padukone has actively joined the promotional efforts for the Siddharth Anand film. Contrary to previous promotion instances where her presence was absent, this united front of the trio, alongside Anil Kapoor, not only puts to rest any rumors of a fallout but also adds an extra layer of excitement surrounding the film. Their collective efforts promise an engaging and star-studded promotion leading up to the much-anticipated release date.

Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor:

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

