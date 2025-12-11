Sakshi Dhoni, cricketer M.S Dhoni's wife has recently surprised fans with a series of throwback pictures from the early 2000s, but one photo stole the spotlight, a rare snap of her posing with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The image, believed to be from the Krrish shoot or promotional phase in 2006, quickly went viral, flooding social media with nostalgic comments. Fans were thrilled to see the crossover moment between cricket royalty and Bollywood glamour, as Hrithik sported a look reminiscent of his superhero avatar from the blockbuster film. ‘I May Disagree With the Politics, but I Loved the Cinema’: Hrithik Roshan Praises Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ as a Powerful Piece of Filmmaking (View Post).

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Fans Reactions

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @sakshisingh_r)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)