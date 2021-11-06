Actor Tiger Shroff took to social media and updated his fans that he has begun the UK schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath Part 1. Along with it, he also shared a video of his action scenes from the film, and wrote, "God aur janta, apun aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule." Reportedly, this happens to be the longest schedule of the actioner. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Check It Out:

