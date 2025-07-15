Incidents of fans trespassing at the residences of high-profile celebrities have become quite common these days, which is something that requires strict action. Recently, a female fan managed to enter TV actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Kushal Tandon's house by posing as a close acquaintance. Following this, a similar incident occurred where a man allegedly gained access to a high-rise building in Mumbai's Pali Hill region, known for housing several Bollywood celebrities. According to the paparazzi page Instant Bollywood, a man entered the Sandhu Palace Co-op Housing Society, where several celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Jaaved Jaaferi, and KL Rahul, reside. The post further revealed that the man not only entered the premises but also placed a large stone inside the lift and made inappropriate gestures towards the CCTV cameras. The Khar Police later identified the culprit, who was subsequently found to be admitted to a hospital. Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment’s Security Breached, Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria Arrested for Trying To Trespass Into Actor’s Residence in Mumbai.

Security Breach at Kriti Sanon, Jaaved Jaaferi and KL Rahul’s Residence in Mumbai

