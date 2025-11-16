Dhanush sparked conversation at the trailer launch of Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai when he was asked to share his thoughts on love. The actor initially hesitated, joking that he didn’t know how to answer. When someone teased him for being “too young” to explain love, Raanjhanaa actor replied that he believes it is “just another overrated emotion,” leaving the audience reacting in surprise. Kriti Sanon, who stars alongside him in the film, quickly added that his character Shankar probably wouldn’t agree. Dhanush laughed and reminded everyone that he is “nothing like Shankar.” Dhanush’s comment comes two years after he and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, whom he married in 2004, announced their separation in January 2022. The former couple share two sons Yatra and Linga. His candid remark has now added extra buzz to the film’s release. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Actor Dhanush Says He and Kriti Sanon Shared ‘Beautiful Creative Synergy’ in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Dhanush Says Love Is ‘Overrated’ – Watch Video

Q: What is LOVE for You❓#Dhanush: I don't know, i think it's just another OVERRATED emotion pic.twitter.com/B122lCBhw0 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 15, 2025

