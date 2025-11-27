Veteran actress Hema Malini has shared a deeply emotional note remembering her late husband, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89. Taking to social media three days after his death, Hema fondly called him her “loving husband, adoring father, friend, philosopher and guide.” She expressed that Dharmendra was her “everything,” always by her side through good and bad times. Reflecting on his warm personality, she said he touched everyone’s hearts with his kindness and affection. Sharing her pain, Hema added that the loss feels “indescribable” and the emptiness will remain forever. She concluded by saying she now holds on to their countless memories, cherishing the beautiful moments they built together over the years. Dharmendra’s Demise: Jeetendra Stands by Bereaved Deol Family After Loss of His Best Friend.

Hema Malini Shares Post on X - See Post

Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hema Malini's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

