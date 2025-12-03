The whole nation is mourning the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, atthe age of 89. Days before his passing, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He was initially discharged and recovering, but his condition unexpectedly deteriorated. The Deol family have bid their final goodbye to the beloved actor after his Asthi Visarjan at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday (December 3). Several videos from the ritual have surfaced online. One particular video of Sunny Deol confronting a paprazzo who was secretly recording Dharmendra's asthi visrajan. In the viral video, an angry Sunny was seen walking towards the paparazzo and snatching his camera before questioning him. The actor was then seen asking him, "Paise chaihiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?" ‘Sharam Nahi Aati’: Sunny Deol Angrily Scolds Media Over Father Dharmendra’s Health Coverage (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Loses Cool at Paprazzo Secretly Recording Dharmenra’s Asthi Visarjan in Haridwar

"पैसे चाहिए तेरे को कितने पैसे चाहिए" This happened when Dharam Ji's asthi visarjan was going on at Haridwar and someone started recording them secretly. Sunny Deol's anger is totally justified, Respect the family in tough situations or face the heat. pic.twitter.com/VFw1jCNByx — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)