Bollywood gathered with heavy hearts to bid farewell to veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. A special prayer meet titled ‘Celebration of Life’ was held at Taj Lands End, Bandra, on November 27, where his family, friends, and colleagues came together to celebrate his life and legacy. Among the most emotional moments was when Sonu Nigam took the stage to perform Dharmendra’s timeless classics like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and Ro Lene De. As Sonu sang, Sunny and Bobby Deol were seen breaking down in tears. The singer comforted them with a warm embrace, leaving the crowd deeply moved. Later, the Deol brothers thanked him for his heartfelt tribute. ‘Dharmendra Ji Was the Hero Every Boy Wanted To Be’: Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Him Bollywood’s Original He-Man (View Post).

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Get Emotional - Watch Video

A very emotional video from #Dharmendra ji's prayer meet🥺 Sonu Nigam is consoling Sunny deol and Bobby 🥀 Sunny sir loves his father very much, Seeing him cry brings tears to my eyes too 🥹 धर्मेंद्र जी, आप हमेशा हमारे दिलो में जिंदा रहोगे🙏🙏 om Shanti pic.twitter.com/JO9WuoGugC — Mr Prabh Deol (@Movie_flix1) November 30, 2025

