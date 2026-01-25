Sunny Deol shared a warm family moment as he posed with his sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a special screening of Border 2. The rare appearance of the siblings together touched many fans. Sunny is Dharmendra’s son from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, while Esha and Ahana are daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The evening became even more emotional for the Deol family as it was announced that the late Dharmendra will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Sunny’s film Border 2 is also receiving strong audience appreciation and performing well at the box office, making the day even more meaningful for the family. ‘Border 2’ X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty’s Patriotic Sandesa Lives up to the Original, Say Netizens.

Sunny Deol Poses With Sisters - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

