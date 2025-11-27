A prayer meet for legendary actor Dharmendra was held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where family, friends, and film personalities gathered to remember him. The solemn event, called a “Celebration of Life,” was filled with emotion and heartfelt tributes. Bobby Deol appeared visibly moved as he paid his last respects, keeping a low profile while entering the venue. Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, was also seen arriving for the ceremony. Among the attendees were Hema Malini, Aryan Khan (son of Shah Rukh Khan) and Suniel Shetty, who arrived quietly as his team requested privacy from photographers. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Deol Family To Host ‘Celebration of Life’ in Mumbai; Sonu Nigam To Perform Iconic Songs Honouring Legendary Actor – Details Inside.

Celebs Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

