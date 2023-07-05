Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal teaser, which was unveiled by the makers today, has created a havoc online. While some fans are going gaga over the lead stars chemistry in the flick, there are a few who feel the final shots of the film's teaser showcase gas chamber from Nazi Germany, hinting at a holocaust sequence. Netizens are puzzled with the last scene from the Prime Video's movie's teaser. Check out Twitterati's reaction to Bawaal below. Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Love Goes Through Heartaches in This Prime Video Film (Watch Video).

'Gas Chamber'

was that a gas chamber in the final shot of the teaser? #Bawaal — karate panda | fan account (@TheFluffyyGuy) July 5, 2023

'Holocaust'

is that the Holocaust or what 😭😭😭 https://t.co/q4IA5kWx6k — Hamed (@darmiyaanibol) July 5, 2023

'Fucking Insane'

n*tesh t*wari is fucking insane...you don't use a tragedy on the scale of holocaust to portray basic romantic strife..and then to show a gas chamber scene??? all my expectations for this film went out of the window — Vimla (@TumhariVimla) July 5, 2023

'WTF'

wtf gas chamber?? Nazi Germany??? — priyanshu (@asopriyanshu) July 5, 2023

