The official teaser of Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is finally out! Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first glimpse into the flick sees the duo madly in love with each other, but a misunderstanding, leads to their separation and heartaches. The teaser also hints a sad love story amid an ongoing war. To note, the chemistry of the stars is impeccable. Bawaal releases on Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Prime Video Film to Release on July 27, Trailer to Drop on July 8 – Reports.

Watch Bawaal Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)